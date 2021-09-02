VIDEO: Dan Stratford looks ahead to No. 17 Penn State

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) -- Traffic is going to be reduced to one lane due to a resurfacing project on U.S. 219, Ronceverte Hill, starting Friday, September 3.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), the project will start at CR 45, Teaberry Road to North of U.S. 219 southbound near McDonalds. The contractor for the project, West Virginia Paving, said they plan to work Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.