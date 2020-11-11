VIDEO: Darius Stills discusses the work of WVU’s defense so far

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Nov. 11, 2020) – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey announced the addition of four Mountaineers for the 2021-22 season, as Messiah Hunter (Hopewell, Va./TPLS Christian Academy), Ja’Naiya “JJ” Quinerly (Norfolk, Va./Taylor High School), Wynter Rogers (Little Rock, Ark./Little Rock Christian Academy) and Emma Shumate (Dresden, Ohio/Newark High School) have signed National Letters of Intent.

“I am thrilled that Emma, JJ, Messiah and Wynter are joining our program,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “They are all high-level players that are skilled, tough and extremely competitive. They make our roster better, and all four have bright futures. I cannot wait to see what we can accomplish together. This is a great day for our program.”