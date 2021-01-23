VIDEO: Deuce McBride excited about win after long time away from the court

The West Virginia University wrestling team overcame a 15-13 deficit to defeat Cleveland State, 18-15, on Saturday afternoon, at Woodling Gymnasium, in Cleveland, Ohio.

With two bouts remaining, WVU (4-2, 0-1) desperately needed a pair of decisions to claim the team victory over CSU (0-1). No. 1 Noah Adams, a redshirt junior out of Coal City, West Virginia, answered the call for the Mountaineers, as he grinded out an 8-2 decision over Ben Smith at 197 pounds for the one-point edge in team scoring. However, West Virginia was deducted a team point due to an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Adams for throwing his head gear.