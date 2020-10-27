VIDEO: Gerad Parker praises Jarret Doege, looks forward to K-State

West Virginia women's soccer is staying put this week at No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I poll, which was released on Tuesday.

This week's lack of movement comes on the heels of a hard-fought 1-0 win at Oklahoma over the weekend, the Mountaineers' fourth straight win of the season which improved them to 6-1 on the season. WVU also remains at first place in the Big 12.