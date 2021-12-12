VIDEO: Huggins not pleased with WVU’s energy vs. Kent State

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- For many the holidays are a time to come together with loved ones and celebrate the season. But for those who have lost loved ones, it can be a much more difficult time of year. One Mortuary in Beckley wants to give those who have lost loved ones this year a chance to come together.

For the past thirty years, Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center in Beckley brings people together in December for their Golden Leaves of Christmas memorial program. The purpose of the program is to help those who lost a loved one over the last year, come to terms with what they are going through in a supportive and understanding environment.