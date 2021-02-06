Skip to content
VIDEO: Huggins praises defensive performance vs. Kansas
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Feb 6, 2021 / 05:21 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 6, 2021 / 05:21 PM EST
VIDEO: Huggins praises defensive performance vs. Kansas
Video
McBride, Sherman pop off in second half to propel No. 17 West Virginia over No. 23 Kansas
Video
Tipping off a tough February on The Bob Huggins Show
No. 17 West Virginia men’s hoops hosts Kansas, embarks on gauntlet of six straight ranked opponents
Video
WVU wrestling heads west for three conference duals
No. 21/24 West Virginia women’s hoops travels to Texas on Saturday
Mountaineer Round-up: Wrestling enters rankings, gymnastics faces another ranked opponent
Video
VIDEO: Deuce McBride discusses tough slate of games ahead of No. 17 WVU
Video
Briason Mays, Noah Guzman enter transfer portal
VIDEO: Huggins previews Kansas, talks state of college hoops
Video
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News