VIDEO: Huggins praises Osabuohien, talks physicality

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- Tuesday, December 8, 2021, marks the one year-anniversary of one of the worst crimes against children in Greenbrier County.

One year ago, five children were murdered and the woman responsible committed suicide. Shaun Bumgarner, Riley Bumgarner, Aarikyle, Myers, Haiken Myers and Kian Myers were all killed by Oreanna Myers. After the children were killed, the home they were staying in was set on fire. This happened in Williamsburg, Greenbrier County.