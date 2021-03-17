VIDEO: Huggins previews NCAA Tournament run

Morehead State punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade after pushing through and winning the OVC Tournament. As the 14-seed in the Midwest region, the Eagles drew a matchup with West Virginia in the Round of 64, the first meeting between the two programs since 2011.

The Eagles have made seven appearances in the Big Dance, and are making their first appearance since knocking off in-state rival Louisville in the 2011 first round. This year's berth has a unique tint to it, as Morehead State is the sole representative in this year's NCAA Tournament of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.