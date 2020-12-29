VIDEO: Huggins says WVU has “a long way to go” after Northeastern win

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Argentine Senate weighs fate of abortion in pope’s homeland
Top Stories
Local homeless shelter accepts clothing donations throughout holiday season
Top Stories
Nation’s first case of new coronavirus strain found in Colorado
New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2
Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive
GOP-led Senate blocks Trump’s $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Hispanic Heritage Month
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
NORAD Santa Tracker
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Chilly tonight, temperatures start to go up tomorrow
Top Stories
Quiet the next two days
Video
Warming things up as we head through the week
Video
Gloomy Day Ahead
Video
How the WV Turnpike keeps the roads safe
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Browns add 2 more players to crowded COVID-19 reserve list
Top Stories
Padres finalize deal acquiring ace Blake Snell from Rays
Top Stories
Chiefs lead AP Pro32 poll; Packers up to No. 2, Bills No. 3
Arizona men’s basketball self-imposes 1-year postseason ban
No preseason, no problem: NFL rookies shine in strange year
Cavaliers’ Love to miss extended time with calf injury
Living Local
TV Schedule
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Home for the Holidays
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
COVID-19
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Huggins says WVU has “a long way to go” after Northeastern win
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 29, 2020 / 05:19 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 29, 2020 / 05:19 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Huggins says WVU has “a long way to go” after Northeastern win
Video
No. 9 WVU dominates inside and muscles way to win over Northeastern
Video
Stills, Smith named Sporting News All-Americans
West Virginia welcomes Northeastern to the WVU Coliseum for non-conference clash
Video
No. 3 from ’20: Banner year for WVU volleyball
Video
WATCH: Players look ahead to Liberty Bowl date with Army
Video
After layoff, Mountaineers ready to return to action: “They roll the balls out, we gotta play ball”
WATCH: Huggins, players preview matchup with Northeastern
Video
No. 4 from 20: WVU baseball’s combined no-hitter
Video
Two Mountaineers earn All-America status from Associated Press
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Nation’s first case of new coronavirus strain found in Colorado
UPDATE: Jury finds Roena Mills guilty of killing, decapitating boyfriend’s son
Video
Local homeless shelter accepts clothing donations throughout holiday season
GOP-led Senate blocks Trump’s $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks
Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy sees increase in applicants
Video
Beckley gas station finds way to safely pump gas for customers throughout pandemic
Video
Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive
Crews respond to house fire in Beaver
Video
UPDATE: Police confirm one shot at Valley View Mall; search for shooter continues
Video
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 21 new deaths, more than 11,000 vaccine doses received by WV
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News