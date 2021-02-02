Skip to content
VIDEO: Huggins says WVU “let down” in narrow win over Iowa State
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Feb 2, 2021 / 10:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 2, 2021 / 10:25 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Huggins says WVU “let down” in narrow win over Iowa State
Video
No. 17 Mountaineers hold on for road victory over Iowa State
Video
No. 21/24 West Virginia women’s hoops gets set for Iowa State
No. 17 West Virginia returns to conference play with road trip to Iowa State
Video
Mountaineer rifle remains No. 4
Big 12 tabs Gondrezick as Player of the Week
Video
ESPN recognizes WVU women’s basketball as squad climbs in AP poll
Video
VIDEO: Huggins discusses personnel, previews meeting with Iowa State
Video
Mountaineers fall six spots in AP poll
Video
WVU Coliseum capacity to increase for Feb. 6 men’s basketball game
Trending Stories
Pharmacist explains differences between Pfizer and Moderna vaccine
Video
Raleigh County deputies investigating deadly shooting in Lester
Authorized Medical Cannabis Dispensary list for WV released
UPDATE: Route 20 reopened in Mercer County
UPDATE: Two injured following shooting in Raleigh County
UPDATE: Greenbrier County Health Department responds to NYE party video
Video
LATEST: Man charged with murder for allegedly killing his son
Video
A serious case of child neglect leads to the arrest of a Pocahontas County couple
