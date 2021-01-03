Skip to content
VIDEO: Jalen Bridges says his first-start jitters came off early vs. OU
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 2, 2021 / 07:59 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 2, 2021 / 07:59 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Jalen Bridges says his first-start jitters came off early vs. OU
Video
VIDEO: Taz Sherman breaks down loss despite career game
Video
VIDEO: Huggins disappointed after OU loss
Video
Sherman, Bridges heat up, but Sooners get hotter and beat No. 9 WVU in Norman
Video
Women’s basketball set for Sunday matchup at Oklahoma
WVU Athletics launches “Time 2 Climb” initiative
WVU hoops set to begin road trip with matchup vs. Oklahoma
Video
Scheduling changes announced for WVU women’s basketball
Huggins on Tshiebwe’s departure: “What do we do going forward? We’re gonna win more games.”
Video
Tshiebwe steps away from WVU hoops
Video
Trending Stories
WV Delegate: “Save our Town Center mall”
Video
Nancy Pelosi’s home vandalized with pig’s head, fake blood
Video
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR reports more than 1500 new cases
COVID-19 restrictions put in place at Winterplace Ski Resort
StormTracker 59
LATEST: Second person involved in McDowell County murder sentenced to prison
Snow tubing season at Winterplace Ski Resort officially opens for 2021 season
Video
Pursuit leads WV State Police through the City of Beckley, suspect charged
Blind couple in Greenbrier County finds it hard to get tested for COVID-19
Video
CBS/FOX 59News back on DISH Network
