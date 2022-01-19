VIDEO: Jason Butts previews WVU gymnastics meet vs. Denver

(NEXSTAR) - The federal government is preparing to send Americans free at-home COVID-19 tests as cases of the virus remain high nationally. But once you take a test at home, when should you really test again?

The answer depends mostly on which test you have, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some tests are intended to be used in a series, meaning they will instruct you to test multiple times for the most accurate result. Others may provide instructions on performing serial testing.