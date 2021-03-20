VIDEO: Jim and Buddy Boeheim look ahead to meeting West Virginia

West Virginia men's basketball punched its ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after holding off 14-seed Morehead State, 84-67, to tip off March Madness on Friday night.

The Mountaineer victory is the 900th of WVU coach Bob Huggins's career and was propelled by a massive 30-point debut from sophomore guard Miles "Deuce" McBride. It also moves West Virginia to the second round where on Sunday they will face 11-seed Syracuse.