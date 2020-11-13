Skip to content
VIDEO: Jordan McCabe discusses improving his shot in the offseason
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 13, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST
Breaking down this weekend’s matchup on The Neal Brown Show
West Virginia’s undefeated home record on the line as they host TCU
Video
VIDEO: Jordan McCabe discusses improving his shot in the offseason
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins says WVU men’s hoops could be “special group”
Video
WVU men’s basketball fills last scholarship with signing of Ohio guard Kobe Johnson
VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead to 2020-21 slate
Video
WVU hosts TCU on Military Appreciation Day
Video
No. 13 Mountaineers fall to No. 1 Texas in four sets at home
Video
VIDEO: Kysre Gondrezick says she feels faster and lighter after offseason work
Video
TCU at West Virginia: TV/stream info, odds, kick time and more
Video
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice announces ‘ultra mandatory’ mask order, closes school for week after Thanksgiving, moves winter sports season to January
Fayette County couple each facing 25 counts of animal cruelty
COVID-19 LATEST: 30 new cases reported in Fayette County
WV Gov. Justice gives update on COVID-19
Video
Walmart in Beckley closes its doors temporarily, will reopen Nov. 12
Video
LATEST: Second person of interest in missing girl investigation extradited to Raleigh County
Video
Man wanted by Greenbrier County deputies in connection to an investigation
People in McDowell County speak out about land leasing disputes
Video
10-Day Forecast
WV State Police to hold DUI Checkpoint in Raleigh County
