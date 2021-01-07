VIDEO: Kari Niblack speaks ahead of guarding Texas’s Collier

West Virginia University senior defensive tackle Darius Stills was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America second team, as announced by the organization.

Stills, the 2020 Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year, becomes the 24th Mountaineer to be named to Walter Camp’s All-America team. It’s the fifth straight year and sixth of the past seven a WVU player has earned a spot on the team. Stills also is WVU’s 46th All-America selection since 2002. The program now has 109 All-Americans overall.