VIDEO: Kirsten Deans breaks down gameplan ahead of Texas game

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Deadline to apply for FAFSA quickly approaching
Top Stories
High School counselor talks challenges seniors face during college admission process
Top Stories
Raleigh County BOE issues reminder of WVLearns Opt-Out window
Local doctor explains new COVID-19 variants
Organization finds sturdier design for Raleigh County Blessing Boxes
‘What else could I do?’ NJ Rep. Kim helps clean up Capitol
COVID-19
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Some Snow Tomorrow
Video
Top Stories
Quiet Today, Snow Chances Tomorrow
Video
Cold Tonight. Warmer Thursday
Video
Quieter and Cooler Today
Video
Some Snow Showers Tonight
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
49ers pioneering assistant Katie Sowers won’t return in 2021
Top Stories
Mahomes leads champion Chiefs to 14-2 mark in stacked AFC
Top Stories
Red Sox’s Smith excited to be MLB’s 1st Black female coach
Trump honors golfing greats with award in private ceremony
Mega deal: Indians trade star Lindor, Carrasco to Mets
Browns don’t practice again as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on team
Living Local
TV Schedule
Tackle Hunger
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Kirsten Deans breaks down gameplan ahead of Texas game
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 7, 2021 / 06:17 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 7, 2021 / 06:17 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Kari Niblack speaks ahead of guarding Texas’s Collier
Video
VIDEO: Kirsten Deans breaks down gameplan ahead of Texas game
Video
Trio of WVU grapplers rank nationally
Video
VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead to clash with Texas and potential top pick Charli Collier
Video
VIDEO: Tim Flynn is “just excited to watch some wrestling”
Video
2021 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships Relocated
Culver named to midseason watch list for Wooden Award
WVU extends fan restrictions for indoor games
Comeback win marks another milestone for Huggins
WVU QB Austin Kendall enters transfer portal
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Pharmacist discusses herd immunity and the COVID-19 vaccine
LATEST: WV Senator Stephen Baldwin condemns incoming delegate’s actions in Washington
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 37 new deaths, more than 5,500 West Virginians receive vaccine dose
4 people died as Trump supporters stormed Capitol
President Trump releases video on protests in Washington D.C., Gov. Jim Justice provides statement
UPDATE: Greenbrier County Health Department responds to NYE party video
Video
Rupert man wanted for escaping home confinement
Gallery
StormTracker 59
Summers County BOE implements new plan allowing live teaching
Video
‘What else could I do?’ NJ Rep. Kim helps clean up Capitol
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News