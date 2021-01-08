VIDEO: McBride, Sherman look ahead to ranked meeting with Longhorns

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
44 civil lawsuits filed against Beckley VA Medical Center
Top Stories
Biden introduces Boston mayor, RI governor as members of his economic team
Video
Top Stories
Trump joins a select few in skipping Biden’s inauguration
Biden to speed release of coronavirus vaccines
Summers County Commission welcomes new commissioner and president
VIRUS TODAY: Pfizer says vaccine can work against variants
COVID-19
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Colder, but Quieter Tonight
Video
Top Stories
Snow Showers for Most, Steadier Snow South
Video
Some Snow Tomorrow
Video
Quiet Today, Snow Chances Tomorrow
Video
Cold Tonight. Warmer Thursday
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Michigan decides to stick with Jim Harbaugh with 5-year deal
Top Stories
Almost home: No. 1 Stanford women top No. 11 Oregon 70-63
Top Stories
Browns finally practicing for playoffs after COVID-19 delays
Reaction to the death of Tommy Lasorda
Back to the bubble: G League season will be played at Disney
Virus concerns hit Dallas, Columbus as NHL season looms
Living Local
TV Schedule
Tackle Hunger
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: McBride, Sherman look ahead to ranked meeting with Longhorns
Gold and Blue Nation
by: Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Jan 8, 2021 / 02:40 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 8, 2021 / 02:40 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: McBride, Sherman look ahead to ranked meeting with Longhorns
Video
Darius Stills is consensus All-American
Coming up this weekend on the season premiere of The Bob Huggins Show
Video
Stills Named Walter Camp All-American
VIDEO: Kari Niblack speaks ahead of guarding Texas’s Collier
Video
VIDEO: Kirsten Deans breaks down gameplan ahead of Texas game
Video
Trio of WVU grapplers rank nationally
Video
VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead to clash with Texas and potential top pick Charli Collier
Video
VIDEO: Tim Flynn is “just excited to watch some wrestling”
Video
2021 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships Relocated
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Attorney for WV Delegate releases statement regarding involvement at U.S. Capitol riot
What we know about the 5 people who died during Wednesday’s Capitol riot
Video
NEW DETAILS: WV Delegate charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol
LIVE: Gov. Justice provides update on vaccine distribution in WV
Pedestrian hit twice in Princeton dies; Mercer County deputies searching for those responsible
Some Snow Tomorrow
Video
Summers County Commission welcomes new commissioner and president
Biden to speed release of coronavirus vaccines
UPDATE: Greenbrier County Health Department responds to NYE party video
Video
A serious case of child neglect leads to the arrest of a Pocahontas County couple
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News