VIDEO: Meet defensive newcomers ShaDon Brown, Andrew Jackson

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
The Comeback: Hannah Blankenship
Top Stories
Advocates bring awareness to sexual assault in state legislature
Top Stories
Legislation introduced in WV House could change way barbers and cosmetologists operate
Multiple positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Fayette County schools
WV sales tax would top US states under income tax cut plan
Changes are coming to how Watches, Warnings and Advisories are issued by the National Weather Service
COVID-19
Vaccinate West Virginia: A coronavirus vaccination town hall
Top Stories
Multiple positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Fayette County schools
Top Stories
Virginia Department of Health confirms first age 0-9 COVID-19 death
Top Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR reports no new deaths, more than 200,000 West Virginians fully vaccinated
How the 3 COVID-19 vaccines compare
Members of Summers County community remember radio icon
Video
Visit Tazewell County offering grant to help local restaurants
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Honoring Black History
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Changes are coming to how Watches, Warnings and Advisories are issued by the National Weather Service
Top Stories
Cooler Today, Still Dry
Video
Chillier Tomorrow
Video
State of Emergency declared in 18 WV counties following flooding
Sunny and Mild Today
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Boone discharged from hospital, day after getting pacemaker
Top Stories
The Comeback: Hannah Blankenship
Top Stories
Coming off victory, Nelly Korda shares the lead on LPGA Tour
McIlroy, DeChambeau put on a show for fans at Bay Hill
Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to new deal for 2021 season
Everyman’s everyman, who faced Federer at Wimbledon, retires
Living Local
TV Schedule
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
12 Days of Madness
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Meet defensive newcomers ShaDon Brown, Andrew Jackson
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Mar 4, 2021 / 04:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 4, 2021 / 04:56 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Jordan McCabe out against TCU with lower back injury
VIDEO: Meet defensive newcomers ShaDon Brown, Andrew Jackson
Video
Neal Brown lays out offensive points of emphasis for WVU’s spring football season
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown previews spring season
Video
WVU tennis set for Friday matchup with VCU
Lenz Breaks Record to Lead Final Night at Big 12s
VIDEO: Carey credits players after earning second seed with K-State win
Video
WVU women’s hoops solidifies 2-seed after defeating Kansas State
Video
No. 6 West Virginia eyes two-seed in Big 12 Tournament as they host TCU
Video
West Virginia tennis edges Youngstown State
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice submits bill to eliminate personal income tax in WV
Gallery
Multiple positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Fayette County schools
Farmers to Families food box distribution planned in Beckley
UPDATE: Fire on structure, two vehicles in Oak Hill ‘under control’
Assault and sex abuse charges filed against Athens man
UPDATE: Murder trial continues, alleged accomplice testifies
Video
UPDATE: One lane reopened on Route 60 in Greenbrier County
Legislation introduced in WV House could change way barbers and cosmetologists operate
WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon: Corbin Hart betters his heart
Video
Reclaimed coal land now a blooming lavender farm
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News