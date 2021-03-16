VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead Lehigh matchup in NCAA Tournament

The West Virginia University gymnastics team ranks No. 24 on floor exercise in this week’s Road to Nationals Rankings.

The Mountaineers’ (2-7, 0-6 Big 12) ranking is based on their 49.225 National Qualifying Score (NQS). This week’s rankings are the third of the season based on NQS. Due to the limited number of meets for some teams in 2021, an NQS is calculated by taking a team's top four scores instead of six. The top four scores, two of which must be from road meets, will be averaged and no score will be dropped.