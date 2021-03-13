VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead to Big 12 Tournament finals

A long day at the ballpark for West Virginia ended with a bang after the Mountaineers took an 8-7 win in Morgantown over Central Michigan to round the three-game series out with a victory on Saturday.

It may have taken an extra inning to get the win, but freshman shortstop Mikey Kluska made sure it happened. With confidence, he turned an 0-1 inside pitch from righy Grant Frazer all the way over the left field wall, scoring center fielder Victor Scott and himself to edge the Chippewas.