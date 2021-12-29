VIDEO: Mike Carey previews Big 12 road trip

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)-- A Mercer County man faces multiple charges after he reportedly pulled a knife and fought with police officers and first responders.

According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, officers were called to Walgreens on Stafford Drive in Princeton to help Percy Woody, of Princeton, who witnesses said was stumbling and possibly injured in the parking lot. Princeton Fire Department responded to help Woody, but he ignored them and began to walk into traffic on Stafford Drive.