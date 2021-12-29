VIDEO: Mike Carey previews Big 12 road trip

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Mercer County man arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a police officer
Top Stories
Little General Basketball Tournament tips off in Beckley
Celebrate “Noon” Year’s Eve with the Clay Center
Former WV State Senator Sue Cline has passed away
Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center closed for deep cleaning due to COVID
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Heavy Rain Returns Wednesday Night
Video
Top Stories
Steady Rain Expected Wednesday Morning and Evening
Video
Still Warm and Unsettled.
Video
Rain becomes steadier Tuesday Night
Video
Warm and Rainy Throughout the Week
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Christmas Memories Photo Gallery
Fan Of The Day
Holiday Pets Photo Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women Nominations
Contest Winners
Sports
China 2022
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
NBA postpones Heat-Spurs, after Miami has virus breakout
Top Stories
Little General Basketball Tournament tips off in Beckley
Top Stories
Candace Parker voted AP Female Athlete of Year for 2nd time
Lawrence, McCaffrey, Jones headline 2021 All-Absent Team
NHL cutting isolation time to 5 days, change applies in US
Saleh rejoins Jets after clearing COVID-19 protocols
Holidays
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mike Carey previews Big 12 road trip
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Dec 29, 2021 / 02:00 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 29, 2021 / 02:01 PM EST
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Former WV State Senator Sue Cline has passed away
Mercer County man arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a police officer
UPDATE: Victim identified in Christmas day house fire
Virginia Tech requiring booster shots, COVID tests, and masks for spring 2022
Princeton Community Hospital at full capacity
Video
New laws going into effect in Virginia in 2022
Company holds hiring event for local Virginia miners
Drive sober or get a ticket, DUI checkpoint planned in Raleigh County
Celebrate “Noon” Year’s Eve with the Clay Center
Can I take the COVID-19 pill instead of the vaccine?
Video
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated