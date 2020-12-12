VIDEO: Mike Carey talks scheduling, previews JMU clash

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Virus rages as new rules challenge California city’s mettle
Top Stories
Pandemic forces ‘virtual’ Virgin of Guadalupe day in Mexico
Top Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR reports 28 new deaths
Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory
As he rails on election, Trump largely mum on toll of virus
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
2020 Election
2020 General Election Results
Your Local Election Headquarters
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Above average to start off the weekend
Video
Top Stories
A warmer night tonight, staying mild to start the weekend
Video
A Messy Start to Next Week?
Gallery
Quiet Today, Stormy Pattern Ahead
Video
Not as cold overnight tonight
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Herman returning in 2021 for 5th season with Texas Longhorns
Top Stories
No fans, no goals: United, City draw Manchester derby 0-0
Top Stories
AP source: Catcher James McCann, Mets near $40M, 4-yr deal
Florida’s Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court
Territorial rout: Arizona State blows out rival Arizona 70-7
John Wall back on floor, NBA opens preseason in empty arenas
Living Local
TV Schedule
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Home for the Holidays
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
COVID-19
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mike Carey talks scheduling, previews JMU clash
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 12, 2020 / 02:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 12, 2020 / 02:30 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Mike Carey talks scheduling, previews JMU clash
Video
No. 7 Baylor explodes in second half and hands WVU first loss
Video
Lyons: Athletes disappointed, but understanding after cancellation of Oklahoma game
Video
No. 11 Mountaineer men’s hoops opens home slate against North Texas
Video
WVU to wear commemorative Kittie Blakemore patches
WVU men’s hoops to host North Texas on Friday
Neal Brown not putting “pressure” on seniors to use extra year of eligibility
Video
WVU’s home opener against Robert Morris canceled
No. 11 WVU men’s hoops hosts Robert Morris to open home slate
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown turns the page, looks ahead to Oklahoma
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Family friend of Greenbrier County fire victims speaks
Video
UPDATE: Investigators release identity of woman’s body found outside of burned home
Greenbrier County Sheriff provides update on fatal fire, talks about emotional toll
Video
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR reports 28 new deaths
News
Beckley Police needing help identifying person of interest in larceny investigation
StormTracker 59
Mercer County woman falls prey to IRS scammers
Video
Fayette County to get $125,000 drug-free communities grant
Wyoming County church hosting drive-thru food, book bag giveaway
Video
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News