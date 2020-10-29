VIDEO: Mountaineer hoopers look ahead to 2020-21 season

Kansas State football is sitting pretty at the top of the Big 12 Conference standings with a perfect 4-0 league record -- and they've done it without a whole lot of flash.

The 16th-ranked Wildcats will travel to Morgantown after picking Kansas apart, 55-14 -- but that might not be their most impressive victory to date. They started Big 12 play off with a 38-35 victory over Oklahoma after a 17-point swing in the fourth quarter gave the Wildcats the victory.