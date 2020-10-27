VIDEO: Mountaineer student-athletes preview clash with Kansas State

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Family of breast cancer survivor with autism tells her story
Top Stories
Rainelle Mayor resigns, makes statement
Top Stories
U.S. Marshals Service finds 13 missing children in WV and OH
Town of Sophia to acknowledge Halloween with Trunk-or-Treat
Traffic stop in Fayette leaves to drug arrest
Supreme Court ruling spurs Wisconsin to get early votes in
2020 Election
Virginia Senate Debate
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Severe Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Rain moves back in tomorrow
Top Stories
Looking Ahead: Zeta and the Virginias
Video
Dreary Day Ahead; Watching Zeta’s Progress
Video
Unsettled this week
Video
More Sun Today, Shower Chances Remain
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Nightmare scenario: What happens when outbreak hits QB room?
Top Stories
Reid tells AP he declined Washington’s practice squad offer
Top Stories
Christian Coleman banned, runs out of chances for Olympics
Judge: Maskless Jones and others to be handled internally
Dez Bryant joins Ravens practice squad after 2-year hiatus
Unbeaten Steelers reach top spot in AP Pro32 poll
Living Local
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Veterans’ Appreciation Boar Hunt Giveaway
Weekend Warrior
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
Breast Cancer Awareness Quiz
COVID-19
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Preowned Super Sale
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mountaineer student-athletes preview clash with Kansas State
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 27, 2020 / 06:17 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 27, 2020 / 06:17 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Mountaineer student-athletes preview clash with Kansas State
Video
VIDEO: Defensive Assts. Lesley, Addae preview Kansas State clash
Video
VIDEO: Gerad Parker praises Jarret Doege, looks forward to K-State
Video
Women’s soccer stays at No. 6 in national poll
Brown provides injury updates on Alston, Cowan
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown says West Virginia has to “find ways…to finish those games”
Video
Lyons announces four more home games for WVU men’s hoops
WVU golf partners with First Tee West Virginia to share sport with local kids
Video
WVU alumna Bianca St. Georges earns Rookie of the year from Chicago Red Stars
Big 12 announces conference slate for WVU men’s basketball
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
U.S. Marshals Service finds 13 missing children in WV and OH
UPDATE: Police look for four suspects in connection to early morning robbery
Video
Rainelle Mayor resigns, makes statement
COVID-19 LATEST: Two deaths reported in Fayette and Raleigh Counties
Ben Salango makes one final campaign push in Raleigh County
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker 59
As US hits highest 7-day average for virus cases, these states are hardest hit
News
Rural Retreat, Virginia man responds to child sex trafficking ad
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News