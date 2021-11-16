VIDEO: Mountaineers preview clash with Texas

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
Bluefield Rotary Club donates winter gear to students
Top Stories
Sister of Dwayne Richardson Jr. speaks out on sentencing
Video
Mercer County school wins #IGotVaxxed competition
Third graders receive dictionaries in Mercer County
Greenbrier County business expands to Crossroads Mall
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Warm air surges ahead of our next rainmaker on Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Partial Lunar Eclipse may be visible in West Virginia Friday
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Driving in the Snow and Ice
Quiet Tuesday, Rain Returns by Thursday
Video
Chilly Monday Night, But Warmer on Tuesday
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Christmas Memories Photo Gallery
Fan Of The Day
Home for the Holidays Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Nelly Korda has a new coach in middle of a breakout season
Top Stories
Loyola Chicago to join Atlantic 10, leave Missouri Valley
Top Stories
2 Duke basketball players face DWI-related charges
Richards, Busio enter US lineup for Cup qualifier at Jamaica
Packers grab No. 1 spot in AP Pro32 poll; Cards fall to 4th
NBA signs deal to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mountaineers preview clash with Texas
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Nov 16, 2021 / 03:40 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 16, 2021 / 03:40 PM EST
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Mountaineers preview clash with Texas
Video
Quick hits: WVU battling injuries and lack of consistency
Video
Texas at WVU football: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more
Taijh Alston nominated for Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year
Video
Kick time set, tickets on sale for NCAA men’s soccer second round
WVU football injury update: Loe out for season, Greene back vs. Texas
Video
WVU rifle concludes fall at No. 3 in CRCA Poll
How Jayla Hemingway became a Mountaineer before ever stepping foot on campus
Jordan Lesley named Frank Broyles Award nominee
New season, new possibilities for No. 22 WVU women’s basketball: “We’re going to be deep”
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
Suspect charged with shooting a Woodrow Wilson High School student sentenced in court
Video
Raleigh County woman looking for answers after multiple instances of identity theft
Video
Greenbrier County business expands to Crossroads Mall
McDowell County teacher’s family receives big unclaimed property check
Mercer County school wins #IGotVaxxed competition
Round one of high school football playoffs
Video
10-Day Forecast
Blustery day turns into a wintery night, measurable snow by Monday morning
Video
Wintry mix moves in tonight creating a messy morning commute
Video
Families with P-EBT questions are asked to contact hotline before September first
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated