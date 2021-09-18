VIDEO: Mountaineers react to Black Diamond Trophy nail-biter

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
Covering Washington
U.S. & World News
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
INSIDE THE SPORTSZONE: Week 4 High School Football recap
Video
Top Stories
Brian Laundrie missing as search for his fiancé Gabby Petito continues
Video
Local emergency management director talks importance of preparedness during Emergency Preparedness Month
Video
Bluefield welcomes new City Manager
Video
Greenbrier County BOE discusses grievance filed by Governor Jim Justice
Video
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Showers fade with patchy fog tonight
Video
Top Stories
A few showers on Saturday. Less on Sunday
Video
Showers wrap up for Friday Night Football!
Video
Unsettled pattern continues Friday and into the weekend
Video
A few showers Thursday night with a few more on Friday
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Kelly ties Rockne as No. 12 Irish hold off Boilermakers
Top Stories
Mets, Phillies minor leaguers protest pay with wristbands
Top Stories
IndyCar soars into Laguna Seca celebrating strong season
MLB ERA leader Scherzer dominates again, Dodgers beat Reds
Rain, wet conditions wash out play in Portland Classic
WVU builds big lead, holds on to beat No. 15 Va Tech 27-21
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
59News Mobile Apps
How to rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mountaineers react to Black Diamond Trophy nail-biter
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 18, 2021 / 05:35 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 18, 2021 / 05:35 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
More on the Mountaineers
Brown: Black Diamond Trophy win “defining moment” for WVU
Video
VIDEO: Mountaineers react to Black Diamond Trophy nail-biter
Video
West Virginia holds line to snatch Black Diamond Trophy from No. 15 Virginia Tech
WVU commit Nicco Marchiol leads massive comeback to knock off No. 7 Bishop Gorman
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 4
Video
WVU volleyball falls to No. 20 PSU
West Virginia has sights set on taking Black Diamond Trophy from No. 15 Virginia Tech
Video
Lindy’s ranks WVU women’s hoops No. 16 in preseason poll
Keys to the Game: Mountaineers need physicality, home field advantage vs. Hokies
WVU-Marshall rivalry takes new turn as No. 4 Mountaineers visit No. 6 Herd
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
Greenbrier County BOE discusses grievance filed by Governor Jim Justice
Video
Be prepared for a regular PCR test instead of COVID-19 rapid test
Video
Bluefield American Legion holds annual Memorial Day ceremony
Video
Gabby Petito disappearance: Timeline of road trip with boyfriend, search
Video
UPDATE: Third person involved in McDowell County murder receives maximum sentence
One person dies during rafting trip on Gauley River
Video
Beckley Events to discuss future of Chili Night 2021
49ers set up shop at The Greenbrier
Video
Beckley man arrested outside his home on drug charges
Gallery
West Virginia woman charged with murder after woman’s body found in trash bag
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated