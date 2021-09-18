VIDEO: Mountaineers react to Black Diamond Trophy nail-biter

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) - The man who police identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito is now missing himself, according to an attorney for his family.

A family attorney confirmed Friday night that Brian Laundrie's location is currently unknown. Laundrie is engaged to Petito, who was reported missing after police say Laundrie returned home alone from a cross-country road trip they went on together.