VIDEO: Neal Brown breaks down day 11 of fall camp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - West Virginia University is temporarily revising its masking guidelines. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, and for the next 30 days, masks will be required for everyone in classrooms and research labs, including those who are teaching, on all campuses - regardless of vaccination status.

In line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the University continues to strongly encourage all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks in all other indoor areas of campus.