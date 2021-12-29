VIDEO: Neal Brown, Charles Woods and Tony Mathis recap Guaranteed Rate Bowl

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) -- A man is facing several charges after he is accused of breaking into a restaurant in Greenbrier County.

Deputies with the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a burglary at Alfredo's in Rainelle Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Deputies said the back door of the restaurant was forced open. The suspect, Gregory Foley of Rainelle, was identified as the suspect from surveillance footage.