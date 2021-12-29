VIDEO: Neal Brown, Charles Woods and Tony Mathis recap Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Little General Basketball Tournament tips off in Beckley
Top Stories
CDC posts new guidelines for people who test positive for COVID
Princeton Community Hospital at full capacity
Video
Drive sober or get a ticket, DUI checkpoint planned in Raleigh County
Virtual New Year’s Eve event planned in Mercer County
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Still Warm and Unsettled.
Video
Top Stories
Rain becomes steadier Tuesday Night
Video
Warm and Rainy Throughout the Week
Video
Showers on and off Monday
Video
Dry night ahead with increasing clouds, rain moves in Monday
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Christmas Memories Photo Gallery
Fan Of The Day
Holiday Pets Photo Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women Nominations
Contest Winners
Sports
China 2022
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Minnesota beats West Virginia 18-6 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Top Stories
Curry makes 3,000th 3-pointer, Nuggets edge Warriors 89-86
Top Stories
James, Westbrook have triple-doubles, Lakers’ skid ends at 5
Palat scores in OT, Lightning rally past Habs in NHL return
Reaction to the death of NFL coach, broadcaster John Madden
Packers, Chiefs maintain top 2 spots in AP Pro32 poll
Holidays
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NORAD Santa Tracker
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Neal Brown, Charles Woods and Tony Mathis recap Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Dec 29, 2021 / 02:42 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 29, 2021 / 02:42 AM EST
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Man charged with burglary after caught on surveillance footage
Company holds hiring event for local Virginia miners
Can I take the COVID-19 pill instead of the vaccine?
Video
Alderson Federal Prison sees rising active COVID cases
Calacino’s staying open late for Mountaineer fans to watch Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Winter 2021/22 Outlook: NOAA Climate Prediction Center update released
Video Forecast
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated