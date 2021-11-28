VIDEO: Neal Brown recaps “hard win” over Kansas

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- The day after Black Friday is not just your average Saturday, It is a chance for people to go out and shop local at the beginning of the holiday season. The Beckley Art Center held its opening day of the holiday gift shop on November 27, 2021 to kick off the holiday shopping season.

"We just get as many Appalachian artists as we can into a room at lower, more accessible gift-like prices. So we are just celebrating the holidays and the gift-giving season with the gift of art," Saja Montague, Administrative Coordinator for the Beckley Art Center, said.