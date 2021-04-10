VIDEO: Neal Brown talks progress in spring practice update

Dimon Carrigan, who played the last two years at Florida International, has signed a grant-in-aid to attend and play basketball for West Virginia University during the 2021-22 academic year, coach Bob Huggins announced today.

Carrigan, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward from Boston, will be a graduate transfer and have one year of eligibility remaining. Last season, he started 21 of 24 games, averaging 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Carrigan had a team-leading 60 blocked shots, ranking second in Conference USA behind Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey (3.1 bpg) with 2.5 blocks per game.