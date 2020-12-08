VIDEO: Neal Brown turns the page, looks ahead to Oklahoma

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Jack Woodrum named Vice Chairman of Agriculture and Rural Development Committee for 85th Legislature
Top Stories
Sophia Police Department holding annual Shop-With-A-Cop
Top Stories
YMCA of Southern WV gets donation to begin next phase of renovations
UPDATE: Investigators confirm one person killed after early morning house fire
Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden’s win today
When and where? How vaccines will roll out in US
2020 Election
2020 General Election Results
Your Local Election Headquarters
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Improvements Ahead
Top Stories
Another Snowy Start
Video
Cold and Snowy Tonight
Video
Snowy Start to Monday, Dry But Cloudy End
Video
Snow showers tonight
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Royals, 1B Carlos Santana agree to $17 million, 2-year deal
Top Stories
Harden in Houston for COVID tests after missing camp’s start
Top Stories
Kenin voted WTA Player of Year; Azarenka gets Comeback honor
Eagles going with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz
Michigan cancels Ohio State showdown, citing COVID-19 cases
The Latest: Cardinals active Fitzgerald off COVID-19 list
Living Local
TV Schedule
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Home for the Holidays
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
COVID-19
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Neal Brown turns the page, looks ahead to Oklahoma
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 8, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Neal Brown turns the page, looks ahead to Oklahoma
Video
Jasmine Carson granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
Darius Stills named semifinalist for Lott Impact Trophy
LISTEN: Coach Brown shares what he’s learned from challenging 2020 season
Video
Tykee Smith named Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist
WVU hoops stays put in AP poll
VIDEO: Emmitt Matthews Jr. breaks down big win over Georgetown
VIDEO: Deuce McBride talks win at Georgetown
Video
No. 11 West Virginia explodes in second half to beat Georgetown in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
Video
WVU women’s hoops outlasts Tennessee in overtime
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden’s win today
UPDATE: Investigators confirm one person killed after early morning house fire
Family of victim speaks out after man charged with murder released to home confinement
Video
StormTracker 59
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 29 new deaths, active cases drop across WV
YMCA of Southern WV gets donation to begin next phase of renovations
Jehovah’s Witnesses still find ways to spread gospel amid pandemic
Video
Phase 1 vaccine distribution plan announced
Video
Disabled tractor trailer shuts down three streets in Beckley
Remarkable Women
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News