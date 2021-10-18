VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown gears up for final stretch of regular season

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- Due to residents speaking out against holding Halloween on Sunday, October 31st, the Mercer County Commission called an emergency meeting to address the concerns

In a Facebook post, County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the Commission decided to observe the spooky holiday, along with trick-or-treating festivities on Saturday, October 30th instead. He cited the public's call for such change as one of their deciding factors.