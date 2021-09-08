VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews No. 24 Georgetown clash

(NewsNation Now) — The U.S. economy has slowly continued to recover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with months of robust hiring and a widespread vaccination campaign. However, the recovery has not been equal across all states.

Currently, 62.5% have at least one dose and 53.2% of the U.S. population is fully inoculated, according to data complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After a decline in recent months, vaccination rates have started to increase again with the delta variant’s rise. The country has also made strides in mending the economic damage from the pandemic recession with the unemployment rate falling from a staggering 14.8% in April 2020 to 5.2% in August 2021.