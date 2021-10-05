VIDEO: Parker, Lesley look ahead to Baylor

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- A man from Ansted has been sentenced for multiple violent felonies from an incident that took place in September of 2020.

Timothy R Maichle, 53, was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to one to three years for attempted second degree murder, four to ten years for malicious assault, and one to five years for third offense domestic battery. All crimes are felonies.