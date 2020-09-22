VIDEO: Parker talks offensive priorities ahead of Oklahoma State

West Virginia’s starting quarterback stepped up to the podium to give his thoughts ahead of WVU’s Big 12 matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Jarret Doege started his first game at Milan Puskar Stadium against the Cowboys in 2019, going for 307 yards and a touchdown as the Mountaineers fell 20-13. WVU struggled converting with their red zone offense, the improvement of which Doege says is a priority this weekend.