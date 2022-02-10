VIDEO: Randy Mazey previews 2022 WVU baseball season

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) - The 2022 West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest is underway! All West Virginia students grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to submit bridge designs for a chance to win cash prizes, which includes a Grand Prize of $500.

The contest is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, Bridgewalk, and the West Virginia Department of Education. The purpose of the contest is to pit middle school and high school students against one another in building the best bridge using a standardized software. The qualifications for the best bridge include being the safest, the best engineered, and the cheapest. These are exactly the type of measurements the DOH works with every day.