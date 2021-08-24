VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looks ahead to WVU volleyball’s opening weekend

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) -- Required vaccines are nothing new if you work in the medical field or in health care. As many hospitals across our region announce they will be requiring all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, health care professionals are reminding employees this is common practice.

Dr. Bridgett Morrison is the Health Officer for the Greenbrier County Health Department. She said vaccinations already required are ones that prevent Hepatitis, Measles, meningitis, and even Tetanus. She said the COVID-19 vaccine is no different.