VIDEO: Reed Sunahara previews Michigan, Navy clashes

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
Covering Washington
U.S. & World News
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
WV COVID-19 deaths top 3,100, Delta variant cases surpass 1K
Video
Top Stories
Man crashes into two police cruisers in Mercer County
Police issue warrants for Ohio man accused of assaulting reporter on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage
How farmers prepare for heavy rain, Ida’s remnants
Video
Humane Society of Raleigh County finishing up renovations
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
A colder night on tap for Wednesday with drier conditions by Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Ida’s Remnants Exit Wednesday, Looking Drier Ahead
Video
How farmers prepare for heavy rain, Ida’s remnants
Video
Ida’s Remnants: Timing, Impacts, and Details
Video
Storms Monday Afternoon, Tracking Ida’s Remnants
Video
Contests
Backyard BBQ
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
ACC teams hope vaccinations reduce COVID-19 setbacks in ’21
Top Stories
From burgers to ballgames, SEC fans aiming for normalcy
Top Stories
Pulisic stays in Nashville, will miss US qualifying opener
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida
Osaka reaches Round 3 on walkover; Halep, Muguruza advance
The Latest: Medvedev, Rublev win, Dimitrov out at US Open
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Adventure On! Freedom Festival
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
59News Mobile Apps
How to rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara previews Michigan, Navy clashes
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 1, 2021 / 03:35 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 1, 2021 / 03:35 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara previews Michigan, Navy clashes
Video
Tracking the Mountaineers in the NFL after cut day
Brown provides personnel update ahead of season opener
Video
WVU women’s hoops to face Kentucky in 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge
Jordan Brewster earns Big 12 Honor, WVU women’s soccer ranks No. 13
West Virginia at Maryland: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more
Video
VIDEO: Lesley, Parker break down game plans ahead of Maryland opener
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown looks ahead to Maryland season opener
Video
WVU volleyball’s Page named Big 12 Rookie of the Week
Depth chart released for WVU football season opener
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
Man crashes into two police cruisers in Mercer County
WV COVID-19 deaths top 3,100, Delta variant cases surpass 1K
Video
WV VACCINE LOTTERY: Registration now open for ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2
Parents outraged over crowded buses in McDowell County
Raleigh County Superintendent breaks down quarantine protocol
Video
Rainelle Mayor resigns, makes statement
“I had to kill them to get the demons out,” man arrested after police say he chased family with an ax
Mayor of Beckley gives update on incoming Fruits of Labor shop, replacing Zen’s Cafe
Video
Healthcare providers see decline in preventative care throughout pandemic
Video
House For Women Fighting Addiction Now Open In Mercer County
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated