VIDEO: Reed Sunahara previews two-game homestand with Kansas State

The Dave Aranda era at Baylor is off to a smashing start after the Bears dismantled Kansas at home on Saturday, 47-14.

It took a little extra time for the new head coach to make his debut, however, as the team has had to postpone two contests to start the season -- one due to an excess of positive COVID-19 cases at Louisiana Tech (their originally-slated opponent to open the season), and one because of an outbreak within their own program.