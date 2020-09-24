VIDEO: Sean Covich previews 2020 fall golf slate

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Winterplace cancels scenic chairlift rides in 2020
Top Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: 6 deaths reported in WV, 2 of those in Fayette County
Top Stories
Ginsburg’s empathy born of Jewish history and discrimination
Progressives pledge to keep pushing Biden to expand court
Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data
The Latest: Sweden’s PM keeps limit on gatherings
Digital Desk
Hispanic Heritage Month
Back to School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Severe Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
Report Weather
Top Stories
Rain makes its return today
Video
Top Stories
Rain Chances Return Tomorrow
Video
One more dry day
Video
Warming up and Staying Dry For Now
Video
Temperatures stay around average for the rest of the week
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Coach will be among the missing when FSU plays No. 12 Miami
Top Stories
Revamped Barcelona starts new season with spotlight on Messi
Top Stories
Bach offers pep session for Tokyo Games and talks up vaccine
Fundraising goes on as Leah Still at 5 years cancer free
Harper’s 2 HRs help Phils top Nats 12-3, eliminate champs
He’s a Herro: Heat top Celtics, move a game from NBA Finals
Living Local
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Weekend Warrior
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
COVID-19
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Back to School Photo Contest
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
What’s On
Alexa Flash Briefings
TV Schedule
Entertainment
Advertising
Preowned Super Sale
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Sean Covich previews 2020 fall golf slate
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 24, 2020 / 11:58 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2020 / 11:58 AM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Sean Covich previews 2020 fall golf slate
Video
After OSU defense shows out vs. Tulsa, Gundy wants more from his offense for West Virginia
Video
WVU volleyball opens 2020 slate at Texas Tech
West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State: TV and live stream info, kick time, odds and more
Video
Neal Brown named honorary head coach of AFCA Good Works Team
OC Parker: “We’ve gotta win the explosive play battle” vs. Oklahoma State
Video
VIDEO: Parker talks offensive priorities ahead of Oklahoma State
Video
VIDEO: Doege knows the gameplan for Oklahoma State
Video
VIDEO: Co-DCs Lesley, Addae talk preparations for Oklahoma State
Video
VIDEO: Brown focused on “getting better” ahead of Oklahoma State
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: 6 deaths reported in WV, 2 of those in Fayette County
Search warrant leads to arrest of four people in Raleigh County
NPS officials discuss baby copperhead season
UPDATE: Lively set free after new evidence proves fire killing Iaeger doctor was accidental
Video
Woman charged with dealing prescription pills in Beckley
10-Day Forecast
Winterplace cancels scenic chairlift rides in 2020
News
Hidden History Weekend starts Friday
Crane rolls over onto WV Turnpike, shuts down one lane
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News