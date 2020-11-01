VIDEO: Sean Mahone talks defensive success against K-State

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Three contestants win big in money machine at Hometown Kia
Top Stories
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church of Lanark holds annual Fall Family Festival
Top Stories
Six arrested in Fayette County on drug and child neglect charges
Gallery
Sean Connery, a lion of cinema whose roar went beyond Bond
Mystery surrounds former Marine’s imprisonment in Venezuela
COVID-19 LATEST: WVDHHR reports six new deaths
2020 Election
Virginia Senate Debate
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Severe Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Rain chances return for Sunday
Top Stories
Chilly night tonight
Video
Chilly Weekend Ahead
Video
Drier heading into the weekend
Video
Severe Weather Desk Activated as Zeta Approaches
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Redman gets easier wind and 67 for a 1-shot lead in Bermuda
Top Stories
Ehlinger’s TD pass helps Texas beat No. 6 Oklahoma St. in OT
Top Stories
Cowboys QB Dalton out vs Eagles, rookie set for 1st start
Williams scores 2 TDs, Notre Dame stifles Georgia Tech 31-13
West Virginia knocks off No. 16 Kansas State 37-10
Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool win as normality returns to EPL
Living Local
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Veterans’ Appreciation Boar Hunt Giveaway
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
Breast Cancer Awareness Quiz
COVID-19
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Preowned Super Sale
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Sean Mahone talks defensive success against K-State
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 31, 2020 / 08:19 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 31, 2020 / 08:19 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bryce Ford-Wheaton talks offensive chemistry after K-State win
Video
VIDEO: Tony Fields speaks after career day vs. K-State
Video
VIDEO: Sean Mahone talks defensive success against K-State
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown says victory over K-State was “most complete” win in his WVU tenure
Video
Mountaineers produce Halloween treat, dominate K-State 37-10
Video
FINAL: West Virginia takes down No. 16 Kansas State, 37-10
Ferrer-vanGinkel’s brace lifts No. 6 Mountaineers over No. 11 Kansas in front of vocal crowd
Video
#KeysToTheGame: Attention to detail is crucial for Mountaineers against Kansas State
Video
Mountaineers prepped to host No. 16 Kansas State
Video
No. 6 WVU women’s soccer hosts No. 11 Kansas for annual Pink Match
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Six arrested in Fayette County on drug and child neglect charges
Gallery
COVID-19 LATEST: WVDHHR reports six new deaths
Man facing DUI charges after fatal accident in Mercer County
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church of Lanark holds annual Fall Family Festival
Three contestants win big in money machine at Hometown Kia
Goats brought in from New York to eat invasive plants in Thurmond
Video
West Virginia knocks off No. 16 Kansas State 37-10
Neighbors react to early morning shooting in Beckley
Stained glass window project underway at church in Hinton
Video
Severe Weather Desk Activated as Zeta Approaches
Video
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News