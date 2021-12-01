VIDEO: Stratford previews Elite Eight matchup with No. 3 Georgetown

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 11:02 a.m. UPDATE: SHORT CREEK, WV (WVNS) -- Trail closures are still in effect for Headhouse, Endless Wall, and all trails at Nuttallburg.

According to Dave Bieri, District Supervisor at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the fire is still estimated to cover 110 acres and is still 50% contained. He told 59News the East and West sides have fire lines due to crews blowing leaf litter and light fuels out of its path with leaf blowers.