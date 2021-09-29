VIDEO: Stratford previews league opener vs. Akron

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- Due to the low numbers of vaccinations and high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, Mercer County commissioners are trying a new approach.

First of its kind in the state, a survey is being conducted in the county to track who is getting vaccinated, who isn't and why they are choosing to get or not get the shot. Commissioner Greg Puckett said this survey is a great tool to collect data and better aid the county in COVID efforts.