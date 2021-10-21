VIDEO: Sunahara previews No. 11 Baylor

PRINCETON, W V(WVNS)--The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved flu and COVID-19 vaccines to be administered together. The CDC previously advised against this due to side effect concerns. The new ruling gives flexibility to those needing their vaccinations heading into the colder weather. According to their website, the CDC recommends receiving the vaccines in different arms to alleviate the injection side effects.

Bonnie Allen with the Mercer County Health Department, said even though this is an option, spacing your shots out may still be the best for you in the days after.