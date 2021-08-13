VIDEO: WVU football assistants give update fall camp update

UPDATE: FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- Friday, August 13, 2021: One resident from the Hilltop Nursing Home in Fayette County passed away due to the Delta Variant.

WV State Health Officer, Ayne Amjad, M.D., confirmed the cause of death during Governor Jim Justice's COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning. Amjad said this was concerning, considering all the residents within the facility have been fully vaccinated.