VIDEO: WVU football student-athletes discuss changes ahead of 2021 preseason

(NEXSTAR) – Career networking website LinkedIn is attempting to bat down reports that private information from 700 million users is up for sale online.

Several tech news websites have reported that user details, including physical addresses, phone numbers, geolocation data and linked social media accounts are being offered for sale by an anonymous hacker. The data appears to have been scraped from the API, the language allowing applications to talk to each other. In April, details emerged about a similar scraping operation that captured information on some 500 million users.