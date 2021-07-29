Virginia Tech ticket sales suspended

The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that single-game ticket sales have been suspended for the WVU-Virginia Tech football game on Sept. 18 pending potential returns from the visiting team allotment closer to game day.



Fans still looking to purchase single-game tickets for the WVU-VT matchup are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.



Tickets for the WVU-VT matchup can also still be obtained by purchasing 2021 season tickets or a Gold mini-package at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.



The Sept. 18 matchup is a Gold Rush, presented by Diversified Energy, and all fans are encouraged to wear gold. Coca-Cola will be providing gold rally towels to fans at the gates. This will be the first Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy in Morgantown since 2005.



Single-game tickets for WVU’s remaining home games against LIU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas are on sale at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans are encouraged to use the Pick Your Own Seat’ map online at WVUGAME.com to purchase the best available seats at Milan Puskar Stadium.