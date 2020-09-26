Volleyball earns first win of the season against Texas Tech

West Virginia volleyball earned their first win of the season over Texas Tech in bounce-back fashion after winning three straight sets to win in four.

West Virginia scored the first point of the match when Briana Lynch finished her first kill, assisted by Lacey Zerwas — Lynch’s first of her game-leading 15 kills.

It wasn’t long after that Texas Tech took the lead in the opening set, a lead they they didn’t give up. The Red Raiders pulled away to get the lead to five points when a service error from WVU’s Emmy Ogogor gave Texas Tech the final score to take the set — their fourth straight over West Virginia going back to their Thursday night matchup.

Coming out of the break, the momentum shifted in favor of the Mountaineers. The second set started back-and-forth as well, but Lynch did her best to put West Virginia in front. West Virginia’s 22nd, 23rd and 24th points all came from Lynch’s kills, setting up a match point kill from Kristen Lux.

Texas Tech and West Virginia went point-for-point in the third set, with the score tied as high as 22-22 — but a pair of kills, again from Lynch, would give the Mountaineers their second win of the night.

The fourth set was just as even more of a grind than the third. The Mountaineers were up 24-21 with the match point, but a timeout from Texas Tech rejuvinated the Red Raiders as they stormed back to tie it up at 25 — but they would eventually get the lead back to take the match.

For the second night in a row, the losing side led in the kill column — Texas Tech out-killed the Mountaineers by a slim 64-62 margin.

Lynch was the star for the Mountaineers, finishing with a .462 hit percentage. She received significant help from Lacey Zerwas, who added 50 assists.

The Mountaineers are back on the court in Morgantown on Oct. 1 for a back-to-back two-game home stand against Kansas State. Action gets underway at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.