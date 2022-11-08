MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s trip to Ames might not have gone as planned, but there were still plenty of positive performances from individual Mountaineers that stood out.

Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.

Here are this week’s nominees:

P Oliver Straw

Key stats: 9 punts for 385 yards (42.8 avg), 3 50-plus yard punts, 4 inside the 20, 61-yard long

Straw got the most playing time of his short career, kicking a career-high nine punts, including the second-longest punt of his career. The freshman from Melbourne, Australia has shown steady improvements, and has now averaged over 40 yards per punt for the fifth straight week.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Key stats: 3 catches for 38 yards and a touchdown

JT Daniels’s favorite target made a key catch at the end of the half to wipe WVU’s zero off the scoreboard and cut the deficit to a field goal. Ford-Wheaton is still WVU’s top receiver, leading the corps with 605 yards and six touchdowns.

WR Sam James

Key stats: 9 catches for 38 yards and a touchdown

James had an identical stat line to Bryce Ford-Wheaton, but the bulk of his production came late in the game. The redshirt junior was sure to punctuate WVU’s game on a positive note, catching a pass from Garrett Greene to record the team’s second touchdown of the game.