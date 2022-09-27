The Black Diamond Trophy resides in Morgantown indefinitely after WVU convincingly defeated Virginia Tech 33-10 in Blacksburg on Thursday.

Plenty of Mountaineers had their hand in the victory, which was the largest their program has had in road meetings with the Hokies.

Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.

Here are this week’s nominees:

RB CJ Donaldson

Key stats: (23 carries, 106 yards; 3 catches for 6 yards)

West Virginia’s breakout star had his first game as the Mountaineer workhorse, getting 26 touches in the run and the pass games.

Donaldson, who was recruited as a tight end, is now the fourth-leading rusher in the Big 12, averaging 95 yards per game with three 100-yard outings in his first four appearances.

RB Justin Johnson Jr.

Key stats: (11 carries, 83 yards, touchdown)

WVU’s coaches said they would hand the ball off to whichever running back had the hot hand, and Johnson’s mitts were on fire. The redshirt freshman scored WVU’s only rushing touchdown of the night and averaged 7.5 yards per carry as the Mountaineers called his number throughout much of the second half.

K Casey Legg

Key stats: (4-for-4 field goals, long of 38 yards, 1-of-1 XP, game-leading 15 points scored)

WVU’s Mr. Reliable kept that reputation alive in Blacksburg, making all of his four field goal attempts and singlehandedly outscoring the Hokies in the win.

Legg remains perfect on the season with eight makes in four games. It might be early to bring this up, but in 2021, the Charleston native made 13 straight field goals to start the season. That was just two short of the program record, which is held by Paul Woodside.

CB Jacolby Spells

Key stats: (Game-sealing pick-six in the fourth quarter)

Spells finally erased that zero that was in WVU’s interception column, and he did it in a big way.

The true freshman cornerback, WVU’s top-rated recruit in the 2022 class, jumped a route to pick off Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells and took it 28 yards untouched to the end zone to seal the Black Diamond Trophy’s fate in Morgantown.